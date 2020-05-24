Jung Il Woo’s Fashion In “Candy Munchies” Reveals Secrets About His Character

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Candy Munchies” has shared new stills highlighting Jung Il Woo’s style!

“Candy Munchies” is a romantic comedy a couple of love triangle during which a person and lady battle over the identical man. Jung Il Woo will star as superstar chef Park Jin Sung. Former KARA member Kang Ji Younger will play Kim Ah Jin, a range present producing director (PD), whereas “The World of the Married” star Lee Hak Joo will play the function of the profitable designer Kang Tae Wan.

The stills reveal the assorted sides of chef Park Jin Sung by way of his completely different outfits. In two of the pictures he wears a black shirt that’s opened on the high and accentuates the look with a loosely tied scarf. One other nonetheless reveals the chef in knowledgeable grey high with the sleeves rolled up. His refined outfits are contrasted with a extra informal type in one other picture, during which he wears a light-colored jacket on high of a blue sweater.

Park Jin Sung’s style additionally hints at his function within the drama. Though he works all day within the kitchen, he additionally volunteers together with his father at an orphanage. Attributable to this busy way of life, he often sports activities an off-the-cuff and sensible type. Though he might appear like a pet together with his light and type character, the brand new stills reveal a unique, manly facet of the chef when he attire to impress.

The manufacturing staff commented, “The latter photographs are scenes from the cooking selection present that Kim Ah Jin plans. In order to guard what’s valuable to him, he faces the scenario with a deep and critical look in his eyes. We modified his type to replicate this willpower.” In addition they identified what to search for within the drama’s premiere, saying, “There’s a secret hidden in Park Jin Sung’s type change. Make sure that to observe the primary episode to seek out out the key behind his contrasting attraction.”

“Candy Munchies” is ready to premiere on Could 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will likely be obtainable on Viki. You may take a look at the spotlight reel right here!

