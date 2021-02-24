Jung In Solar, EXID’s Hani, And Cha Min Ji Share Their First Impressions Of Each Other On “How To Be Thirty”

On February 23, KakaoM’s new drama “How To Be Thirty” held a web based press convention with Jung In Solar, CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk, EXID’s Hani (Ahn Hee Yeon), Track Jae Rim, Cha Min Ji, and director Oh Ki Hwan.

“How To Be Thirty” is a relatable romance drama that follows the work and love lives of ladies who’ve simply entered their thirties. Jung In Solar stars because the profitable webtoon creator Search engine optimisation Ji Received and Kang Min Hyuk stars as her old flame and new writer Lee Seung Yoo. Hani performs Lee Ran Joo, an announcer who turned profitable at an early age, and Cha Min Ji performs Hong Ah Younger, who runs a café/pub.

Jung In Solar mentioned, “I got here throughout this undertaking simply as I used to be turning 30 [Korean age]. Due to that, I felt that I couldn’t let it go. It was an opportunity for me to self-reflect. I preferred the realism of how Ji Received meets her old flame once more and feels each pleasure and warning at beginning one thing new.”

Kang Min Hyuk mentioned, “I actually needed to play a personality who was just like me in age. I felt that I may specific a few of my very own worries and issues via him. I’m additionally trying ahead to seeing the drama. The ’30’ half is essential, nevertheless it’s additionally enjoyable to observe pals meet up once more after a very long time and revisit their outdated recollections and loves and feelings.”

Hani mentioned, “Once we began filming, I used to be not but 30 years outdated. From the perspective of a 29-year-old [Korean age], I used to be interested by what ’30’ was like. That influenced my determination to seem within the drama. However what actually drew me to the undertaking was the three totally different love tales skilled by the three feminine leads. I needed to expertise my character’s journey.” She added, “I felt a bit of blue on the day I turned 30. However nothing actually modified after I turned 30. Since I used to be 29, I hesitated speaking about my age when individuals requested me, however via this drama I’ve determined to dwell confidently in my 30s.”

The three lead actresses highlighted their real-life friendship as a key level to look out for within the drama. Jung In Solar mentioned about Hani, “At first, she appeared actually good and easygoing, however in actuality she has a little bit of a careless facet. I discovered that extra lovable.” About Cha Min Ji, she mentioned, “She appears a bit of like a cat, so she regarded like she could possibly be chilly, however she is definitely fairly female and girlish inside.”

Hani mentioned, “Once we first met, we shared our MBTI sorts. Our MBTI sorts matched up and we had loads in widespread. All of us had good first impressions of one another.” Cha Min Ji mentioned, “I assumed that each could be strict, however they have been very easygoing and free-spirited.”

Track Jae Rim, who’s older than the opposite lead actors, quipped, “The others are of their early 30s and I’m the one one in my mid-30s. It felt like I used to be reliving my previous. My character Cha Do Yeon is affected person and has taken a step again from the world. He’s fairly rational, and generally he wants a break and steps again from the world to ease his psychological burden. I believe that after residing passionately in your 30s, individuals of their mid-30s lose a bit of of that power. Possibly it’s an excuse, however they really feel like they should take a break.”

Try the primary episode of “How To Be Thirty” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)