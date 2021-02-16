Jung In Sun And CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk Take A Second Shot At Love In New Stills For “How To Be Thirty”

Upcoming Kakao M drama “How To Be Thirty” launched a brand new set of stills of Jung In Sun and CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk!

“How To Be Thirty” is a relatable romance that offers with the work and love lives of three 30-year-old ladies. The drama follows the story that unfolds when webtoon writer Search engine optimisation Ji Gained (Jung In Sun) meets her writer Lee Seung Yoo (Kang Min Hyuk), who can also be her past love from center college. With the 2 parts of “past love” and “discovering love at work,” the sequence is about to ship an actual depiction of what love might appear to be for folks of their thirties.

Being the identical age, Jung In Sun and Kang Min Hyuk are anticipated to show unbelievable chemistry each on and off display. Whereas Jung In Sun has been showcasing how lovable she is thru her performing and selection present appearances, Kang Min Hyuk has been giving off a brand new sense of maturity after getting back from the army. It appears as if the 2 actors have discovered their excellent match of their respective characters. Fortunately, which means that “How To Be Thirty” will get as actual as it could.

In the latest sneak peek on the upcoming drama, the 2 may be seen complementing one another completely. One photograph reveals them gazing into one another’s eyes and smiling brightly whereas one other reveals them taking a photograph collectively below the nice and cozy solar. In one other photograph, the 2 share an umbrella on a wet evening, each other with mild smiles on their faces. These moments give hope about moments of romance that may come up in atypical on a regular basis life.

One issue that catches one’s eye is the peak distinction between Jung In Sun and Kang Min Hyuk. Subsequent to the tall and toned Kang Min Hyuk, Jung In Sun seems comparatively petite and cute. The peak distinction highlights distinctive elements such because the angle at which the 2 look to one another and the way Kang Min Hyuk stoops all the way down to match Jung In Sun’s top when taking a photograph. Additionally, the 2 resemble each other in that they each have a “pet look.” Their related vibes assist make them a robust candidate for the latest visually interesting couple.

“How To Be Thirty” might be directed by Oh Ki Hwan, who has portrayed the trendiest types of love. 30 is an age at which your story resembles one thing in between a chilly winter and a heat spring, the place you need to cool off however nonetheless stay scorching. Oh Ki Hwan plans on deciphering this story in a sentimental method to captivate the viewers.

“How To Be Thirty” can have a complete of 15 episodes, every 20 minutes lengthy. The drama will premiere on February 23 at 5 p.m. KST and might be obtainable on Viki.

