Jung Ji So Talks About Her Childhood Dream Of Being An Idol And Chemistry With Co-Stars In Upcoming Drama “Imitation”

Jung Ji Soo shared her ideas on her upcoming selection drama “Imitation” (literal title)!

KBS’s “Imitation” is predicated on a webtoon of the identical title concerning the lives of idols within the leisure business. The webtoon is in style all around the world with over 3.73 million subscribers on Kakao Web page and greater than 600,000 registered feedback.

Jung Ji So will painting proficient dancer Maha, the middle of the three-member woman group Tea Celebration. Her group members will probably be performed by Minseo and Lim Nayoung. Maha is understood within the idol world for her brilliant and lovable vitality in addition to her nice dance abilities.

Concerning her position as an idol within the upcoming drama, Jung Ji So shared, “Once I was younger, there was a time when changing into an idol was my dream, so that is actually significant, and I’m very completely satisfied to debut via a undertaking I like.” After starring within the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite” and the drama “The Cursed,” Jung Ji So will probably be present process one other large transformation along with her position as Maha. The actress defined, “I wished to strive appearing in one thing that was fully totally different from my previous tasks, and the character Maha, in addition to the undertaking ‘Imitation,’ is the dream I’ve at all times had whereas appearing. I’m taking over this problem gratefully as a result of it’s a job I actually wished to play, to the extent that the few months of ready to begin filming felt like a couple of years.”

Jung Ji So shared that she was equally optimistic like Maha, however she modestly added that she was much less related by way of visuals with the character from the webtoon. The actress revealed that she had already been studying the best way to dance and sing, however she even adjusted her weight-reduction plan and practiced alone after being forged for the drama. She shared, “There have been instances it was tough and instances I used to be hungry, however as a result of I used to be grateful for the time I may act as Maha and regarded it treasured, I may movie whereas smiling.”

In order to arrange for the drama, the actress shared that she watched many romantic comedy tasks and skim the script whereas listening to like songs. She shared, “Though I labored along with Lee Jun Younger as a love curiosity whereas filming, I relied on him so much like a sibling and gave him fist bumps off digicam. I used to be in a position to act with extra confidence because of Lee Jun Younger, who at all times informed me good issues and complimented me.”

Jung Ji So additionally expressed her gratitude to the forged. She shared, “In comparison with my previous tasks, you might say that the forged members had been nearer to my age, however the undertaking was nonetheless principally stuffed with actors older than me and senior actors, so that they took care of me so much and gave me a whole lot of recommendation that allowed me have vitality whereas filming. When appearing with the Tea Celebration members, I had a lot enjoyable appearing that it felt like I used to be hanging out with associates with out figuring out that point was passing. Significantly, on tough filming days, I held on by hugging them and whining. Wanting again, I feel I used to be in a position to movie whereas staying robust till the tip due to my co-stars and senior actors, so I’m very grateful.”

The actress selected the efficiency stage by Tea Celebration as one in every of her beneficial scenes due to the time and effort that went into it. Lastly, she expressed her hopes for viewers to think about her an actress with potential to rework into numerous characters. Jung Ji So added that the drama additionally displays the arduous work of the younger actors who’re heading in direction of their desires like their characters. She shared, “Please cheer on each one in every of us and our desires within the drama and in actuality. Thanks!”

“Imitation” will premiere on Could 7 at 11:20 p.m. KST.

Watch Jung Ji So’s co-star U-KISS’s Lee Jun Younger in “Good Casting” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)