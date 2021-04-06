Jung Jiwoo, Older Sister Of BTS’s J-Hope, To Tie The Knot With Non-Celebrity Boyfriend

YouTuber and style influencer Jung Jiwoo shall be getting married subsequent month!

On April 5, a supply from Dice Leisure shared that Jung Jiwoo and her non-celebrity boyfriend who’s older than her shall be tying the knot in Might.

The couple has been getting ready for his or her marriage ceremony since final yr, and in August 2020, she hinted by way of social media that she is more likely to get married between September and October 2021.

In a single interview, she talked about her husband-to-be, saying, “We’re comparable in some ways, and we each love work and are unbiased, so I believe I’ll have an identical every day life after marriage. He’s somebody I can at all times depend on, and I really feel strengthened understanding that there’s now one other particular person on my facet.”

Jung Jiwoo is BTS’s J-Hope’s older sister, and he or she presently runs her personal style firm and on-line shopping center. Her YouTube channel MEJIWOO has 1.67 million subscribers, and he or she just lately joined Dice Leisure.

Congratulations to Jung Jiwoo!

