Jung Joon Young And Choi Jong Hoon Receive Finalized Prison Sentences From Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of South Korea has made its ultimate determination on Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon’s appeals.

Final November, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Jung Joon Young to 6 years in jail and Choi Jong Hoon to 5 years in jail for costs together with aggravated rape (i.e., rape that includes two or extra perpetrators). Each the defendants and the prosecution appealed the ruling, resulting in a brand new spherical of hearings this 12 months.

In Might, the Seoul Excessive Court lowered Jung Joon Young’s jail sentence to 5 years, whereas Choi Jong Hoon’s jail sentence was lowered to 2 years and 6 months. Each defendants went on to enchantment the brand new ruling as nicely, which introduced the case to the Supreme Court.

It has now been reported that on September 12, the Supreme Court selected to dismiss each appeals and uphold the unique jail sentences.

Explaining the choice to uphold the earlier ruling, the courtroom said, “There was no violation of authorized ideas or misrepresentation of info attributable to subjective reasoning or expertise within the authentic ruling, and there was additionally no false impression of jurisprudence.”

Consistent with the Seoul Excessive Court’s ruling, Jung Joon Young’s finalized jail sentence is 5 years, whereas Choi Jong Hoon’s is 2 years and 6 months.

