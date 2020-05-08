Jung Joon Young And Choi Jong Hoon’s Sentencing Date For Their Appeal Trial Postponed

The sentencing listening to for Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon’s enchantment trial has been postponed.

In November 2019, Jung Joon Young, Choi Jong Hoon, and three different people had been charged with aggravated rape. Choi Jong Hoon and “Kim” acquired five-year jail sentences and Jung Joon Young acquired a six-year jail sentence. “Heo” acquired a sentence of eight months, suspended for 2 years, and “Kwon” acquired a sentence of 4 years. Each the defendants and the prosecution appealed the decision, resulting in a brand new spherical of hearings beginning February 2020.

The sentencing listening to for the enchantment trial was scheduled to be held on Could 7. Earlier than the listening to may happen, Choi Jong Hoon submitted a written settlement between him and the sufferer to the court docket. In sexual assault circumstances, the opinion of the sufferer as to punishment generally is a mitigating issue.

On Could 7, the Seoul Excessive Courtroom, led by head choose Yoon Jong Gu, introduced that the sentencing date can be postponed to Could 12.

On Could 6, the day earlier than the listening to was to happen, Choi Jong Hoon and Jung Joon Young’s attorneys submitted a request to delay the sentencing date. On the identical time, Choi Jong Hoon submitted the aforementioned written settlement. The court docket didn’t comply with delay the sentencing date on the time, however introduced the postponement on the day the listening to was to happen. The contents of Choi Jong Hoon’s written settlement was not revealed to the general public.

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews