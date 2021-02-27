Jung Joon Young Testifies As Witness At Seungri’s Trial For Prostitution Mediation And Violence Instigation

On February 26, Seungri’s eleventh listening to on the Floor Operations Command’s common army court docket in Yongin happened.

The listening to was concerning the prices of prostitution mediation and particular violence instigation. In September 2020, Seungri was indicted on eight prices: buy of prostitution providers, prostitution mediation, embezzlement, violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, and so on. of Particular Financial Crimes, violation of the Meals Sanitation Act, routine playing, violation of the Overseas Change Transactions Act, and violation of the Act on Particular Circumstances Regarding the Punishment, and so on. of Sexual Crimes. In January 2021, the army prosecution additionally indicted Seungri and Yoo In Suk on a further cost of particular violence instigation. Seungri has denied all prices besides the violation of the Overseas Change Transactions Act.

On February 26, the court docket heard witness testimonies and evaluated the presentation of proof.

Relating to the cost of particular violence instigation, the army prosecution said that Seungri had been at a consuming institution in Gangnam in December 2015 when he received into an argument with two clients (“A” and “B”) who had opened the door to his personal room. Seungri talked about the incident in a gaggle chat with Yoo In Suk, who despatched over a gang member (“C”) he was acquainted with. C, who was additionally indicted, then threatened the 2 clients A and B in an alley behind the bar.

One of many items of proof offered within the February 26 trial was CCTV footage. Within the video, Seungri is speaking with an actress in a personal room on the consuming institution when A is available in and speaks to them. B can be seen within the hallway outdoors the room speaking to Seungri. Jung Joon Young, Choi Jong Hoon, and Yoo In Suk, who have been members of the identical group chat, additionally make appearances within the CCTV footage. In line with the army prosecution, the automobile that appeared within the CCTV footage within the alley behind the bar belonged to gang members and Seungri could possibly be seen speaking to the individuals who received out of the automobile.

Seungri’s lawyer stated, “This consuming institution was one which Seungri went to usually. He had a star with him, so he requested for a personal room. He was alone within the room with the actress when A, whom neither of them knew, instantly opened the door and got here in. A was drunk and stored giving inappropriate appears towards the actress in entrance of Seungri. Seungri was not proud of the state of affairs, however he smiled and tried to calm A down. Even when B got here in searching for a battle, he continued to talk properly to them each. Ultimately, feeling uncomfortable, he and the actress determined to go away.

“The individual he contacted was not a gang member however somebody who was accountable for offering safety for celebrities. That individual has been indicted, however not for particular violence and as an alternative for driving with out a license. The one who has been charged for particular violence instigation seems within the video, however Seungri has by no means spoken to that individual in his life. I’ve been knowledgeable that that individual has additionally stated that he was known as not by Seungri however by another person.” The lawyer additionally denied that Seungri had contacted Yoo In Suk concerning the incident.

Additionally throughout the February 26 listening to, Jung Joon Young, who was a part of the group chat, appeared as a witness. Jung Joon Young is at present serving a five-year jail sentence for aggravated rape. He was questioned for over an hour every by the army prosecution and Seungri’s legal professionals. He testified that he first met Seungri at an awards present in Hong Kong, and that he had received to know Yoo In Suk via Seungri. He stated that he had not been in touch with Seungri just lately.

In response to most of the questions requested by each the prosecution and the defence, Jung Joon Young stated that he didn’t keep in mind as a result of it had been a very long time because the occasions had taken place. The prosecution requested if he had witnessed prostitution mediation and solicitation whereas attending events with Seungri, Yoo In Suk, and different acquaintances, notably Japanese acquaintances, throughout the Christmas season in 2015. Jung Joon Young confirmed that he was conscious that prostitution had taken place when he testified, “I used to be conscious that the lady accountable for an grownup leisure institution, whom Seungri was acquainted with, was sending feminine prostitutes.” Jung Joon Young additionally indicated settlement when the prosecution requested if he had been conscious that the speed for the prostitution had been over 1 million received (about $900).

Seungri’s lawyer requested how he knew {that a} “present” talked about in Yoo In Suk’s textual content message after a consuming social gathering referred to a feminine prostitute. After a second of hesitation, Jung Joon Young replied that he thought he had heard it from a KakaoTalk dialog with “Kim,” a merchandiser for Membership Enviornment and a detailed pal of Jung Joon Young, however that he couldn’t clearly keep in mind the main points.

Concerning the cost of particular violence instigation, Jung Joon Young testified, “I don’t keep in mind clearly, however I consider that we had agreed to satisfy prematurely for an end-of-the-year consuming social gathering. I keep in mind the sufferer (“A”) stated that he was Seungri’s senior classmate at college and complained that he had not been given a personal room whereas his junior classmate had. Seungri was not in temper and I believe that he was offended. I believe that was as a result of the sufferer tried to seize Seungri by the collar. However I don’t know the precise particulars of what was occurring.” Jung Joon Young added that he had heard sounds of cursing and shouting from the parking zone, however continued to say that he didn’t actually know what occurred.

Seungri’s lawyer emphasised that Jung Joon Young’s testimony could possibly be inaccurate and requested the witness questions like, “Isn’t it doable that you don’t keep in mind all of the issues that happened within the group chat?” and “Isn’t it the case that you just usually skimmed previous the messages within the group chat since you have been busy along with your life as a star?” In response to the lawyer’s query, Jung Joon Young confirmed that Seungri, Yoo In Suk, and the opposite members of the group chat had spoken solely about enterprise in 2015, across the time that the Japanese traders had been invited to events, and had circuitously talked about prostitution.

The court docket said that extra witnesses will probably be known as and that a minimum of 10 witnesses have been scheduled to testify in April.

Supply (1) (2)

Prime Picture Credit score: Xportsnews