Jung Joon Young’s Lawyer Explains Why They’re Taking His Case To The Supreme Court

On Might 14, Jung Joon Young’s lawyer gave an interview with Segye Ilbo, during which he defined why Jung Joon Young’s case is being taken to the Supreme Court.

In November 2019, Jung Joon Younger obtained a six-year jail sentence for prices together with aggravated rape (refers to rape that includes two or extra perpetrators). Each the defendants and the prosecution appealed the decision. On Might 12, after a sequence of enchantment hearings, the Seoul Excessive Court lowered Jung Joon Young’s sentence to 5 years. The subsequent day, Jung Joon Younger submitted one other enchantment, which suggests the case will probably be heading to the Supreme Court.

Within the interview, Jung Joon Young’s lawyer mentioned, “Though he was discovered responsible in his first and second trial, there are not sufficient constituent options to say that he violated the Particular Act on the Punishment of Sexual Assault Crimes (aggravated rape). With a purpose to erase the model of ‘sexual assault prison,’ we intend to argue to the Supreme Court that this represented a false impression of authorized rules.”

The lawyer continued, “We don’t intend to make a shameless dispute about the act of [sexual relations] itself. The coronary heart of the case is proving whether or not the sufferer was ‘in a state of lack of thoughts and physique’ or ‘unable to withstand.’ A prison trial should reveal proof.”

The lawyer additionally mentioned, “Although the identical quantity of alcohol is consumed, the quantity of drunkenness differs in every particular person. That is an space for analysis, not proof for an absolute resolution.” When requested if Jung Joon Younger was aiming for a probation, contemplating this was his first prison cost, the lawyer denied it. “We’re combating this from a authorized precept perspective,” he mentioned.

Choi Jong Hoon’s sentence was additionally lowered by the Seoul Excessive Court. He has not appealed as of but. The prosecution, nonetheless, who had really helpful a seven-year sentence for Jung Joon Younger, have additionally appealed the Excessive Court’s verdict.

