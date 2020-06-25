Jung Kyung Ho Talks About How Sooyoung Has Made Him Who He Is As we speak, Names The Character He Wants To Be Known As, And More

Jung Kyung Ho is featured in a brand new picture shoot and interview for the July situation of Marie Claire Korea!

Throughout the interview, Jung Kyung Ho talked about not too long ago wrapping up the primary season of “Hospital Playlist.” He shared, “I’m grateful that we have been in a position to end it with out a hitch. Additionally, since I briefly performed the position of a physician, I discovered it significant to have the ability to acquire a little bit of understanding concerning the hardships they’re going by in the course of the present occasions. They’re wonderful and admirable.”

It was talked about to Jung Kyung Ho that he’d talked prior to now about having a robust need to be in successful undertaking. Just a few years later, he acted within the profitable dramas “Jail Playbook” and “Hospital Playlist.” He was requested to explain how being in a undertaking that was successful with the general public has influenced him as an actor.

“Reasonably than calling it a sturdy need to be in successful undertaking, I believe I used to be considering that if the general public didn’t need me, I wouldn’t be capable of proceed appearing, which is one thing I like to do,” he stated. “The factor that I’m probably the most frightened of nonetheless is the ‘okay’ signal from the director. The ‘okay’ signal signifies that my efficiency will be put within the drama or movie, and I’m scared as a result of nobody is aware of how the general public will react to it. I assumed, ‘It won’t do properly, or it’d do very properly however due to these opinions, I may very well be unable to proceed as an actor.’”

“Nonetheless, these worries disappeared after I met author Lee Woo Jung and director Shin Received Ho,” he continued, naming the crew between the 2 hit dramas. “I believe I used to be completely happy whereas I used to be engaged on these two dramas, to the purpose that I assumed I might proceed working with them for the remainder of my life.”

Jung Kyung Ho additionally shared that he thinks the appeal of his “Hospital Playlist” character Joon Wan is his honesty. He commented, “Some individuals say, ‘Does he actually have to speak like that?’ however Joon Wan all the time treats his sufferers, mates, and lovers in the best way he thinks is greatest.” He described how he has a “tsundere” appeal, which means he seems chilly however exhibits heat by his actions. “He’s essentially a sort particular person, while you take a look at how honest he’s about friendship and love,” he stated.

Jung Kyung Ho additionally defined Shin Received Ho’s directing model. “Reasonably than him giving us numerous path, he’s extra the kind to belief in his solid,” stated Jung Kyung Ho. “He creates the state of affairs and lets us play inside it.”

The stars of “Hospital Playlist” grew to become musicians for the present, as their characters have been members of a band. When requested if it was tougher to play an instrument than it was to behave within the drama, Jung Kyung Ho stated that performing was “110 %” tougher. “Jo Jung Suk is nice at enjoying guitar, so I believe that rubbed off on me,” he stated. “He was a giant assist to me.”

In regard to how he’d describe what makes appearing “good,” Jung Kyung Ho stated, “I believe it’s in the end the concord. On high of the characters themselves in ‘Hospital Playlist,’ the 5 of us main actors enjoying the roles are all totally different from one another in actual life. It’s to the purpose that I ponder how our personalities may very well be so totally different. I believe a very powerful factor is how a concord is fashioned from that. There’s no such factor as working alone in relation to appearing.”

It was talked about to Jung Kyung Ho that after being identified for a very long time as Choi Yoon from “I’m Sorry, I Love You,” it appears now individuals will most probably consider him as Joon Wan from “Hospital Playlist.” He was requested to explain what sort of character he’d wish to be remembered as subsequent.

“There are such a lot of roles that I haven’t been in a position to play but,” stated Jung Kyung Ho. “However for now, I would like individuals to name me Kim Joon Wan. I need to reside with this title for about 5 years.”

“Generally individuals even mistake me for an precise physician,” he stated. He laughed as he defined, “I’ve met with a physician in particular person to speak, and I used to be a bit shocked after they spoke in a severe manner and used medical phrases whereas asking me, ‘Don’t you suppose this must be finished this manner?’”

On the subject of what he does outdoors of labor, Jung Kyung Ho shared, “My day by day life contains altering my two canine’ coaching pads, brushing their fur, and happening walks with them. All I do outdoors of that is happening dates and exercising, which I couldn’t do whereas I used to be filming.”

Jung Kyung Ho was additionally requested what has made him the particular person he’s as we speak, and he spoke about his long-time relationship with Women’ Technology’s Sooyoung.

“I’ve been relationship somebody for over eight years,” he stated, “so I believe that Choi Sooyoung is what has made me who I’m. I’ve turn into an individual whereas doing what Sooyoung tells me to do and never doing what she tells me to not do. Issues like washing my fingers earlier than I eat, brushing my tooth earlier than I sleep, not ingesting rather a lot, and sporting neat and engaging garments.” He laughed and added, “So I’ve to hearken to what my girlfriend says.”

With just a few months left till “Hospital Playlist” begins filming season two, Jung Kyung Ho shared how he’ll be spending his time till then. “There are some scripts I haven’t been ready to take a look at, so I have to rapidly begin with these and decide,” he stated. “Additionally, I’ll be training the guitar. Filming begins in November, so there’s not a lot time left.” He stated with amusing, “These days I’ve simply stored enjoying guitar.”

