Jung So Min And Shin Ha Kyun Go On A Relaxing Camping Trip In “Repair You”

Shin Ha Kyun and Jung So Min can be hit by a wave of various feelings in “Repair You”!

KBS 2TV’s “Repair You” is in regards to the fateful relationship between psychiatrist Lee Shi Joon (Shin Ha Kyun) and musical actress Han Woo Joo (Jung So Min).

Spoiler

In the earlier broadcast, Lee Shi Joon and Han Wo Joo each encountered troubling conditions. After conducting a stay podcast with the intention to save Nurse Na (Search engine optimization Eun Ah), Lee Shi Joon was despatched to the disciplinary committee for ignoring hospital protocol. Han Woo Joo was additionally shocked to lastly study that she is affected by borderline character dysfunction.

In the midst of rising issues for Lee Shi Joon’s destiny, newly launched stills reveal Lee Shi Joon surrounded by a darkish and heavy ambiance. With an empty look on his face, Lee Shi Joon lies lethargically on his mattress.

Nonetheless, quickly afterwards, Lee Shi Joon leaves his mattress to stroll busily across the avenue and smiles fortunately whereas one thing on his telephone. Viewers are relieved to see Lee Shi Joon returning to his energetic way of life, making them curious to search out out what might have gotten Lee Shi Joon out of his mattress.

The manufacturing workforce of “Repair You” shared, “Lee Shi Joon, whose life centered round sufferers, faces an enormous life disaster as a result of disciplinary committee. Please maintain a lookout for what disciplinary motion Lee Shi Joon will obtain and the way he’ll overcome it.”

Moreover, one other set of stills reveals Lee Shi Joon and Han Woo Joo leaving the hospital to go tenting within the wilderness collectively. Organising a tent and cooking open air, the 2 look relaxed as in the event that they’ve quickly left their worries behind.

Afterwards, on the darkish tenting grounds, Lee Shi Joon and Han Woo Joo endure a sudden change in ambiance with severe expressions as they every maintain a sheet of paper of their fingers, drawing curiosity about what might be written on the items of paper.

The upcoming episode of “Repair You” will air on June 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

