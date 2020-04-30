Jung So Min Dazzles In Gorgeous Old-School Headshots For Role As Musical Actress In New Drama “Repair You”

KBS’s upcoming drama “Repair You” has launched two units of gorgeous headshots of its main girl Jung So Min!

“Repair You” is a brand new drama about psychiatrists who imagine in “therapeutic,” quite than “curing,” their sufferers. Shin Ha Kyun will star as Lee Shi Joon, a psychiatrist who’s prepared to go above and past the decision of obligation for his sufferers, whereas Jung So Min will star as his affected person Han Woo Joo.

A passionate free spirit whose love for the stage and work ethic are unmatched, Han Woo Joo lastly will get her break within the musical world after years of residing in obscurity. Nonetheless, simply as her profession is beginning to take off, the rising star is caught up in an sudden incident that throws her profession in peril—and which leads her to Dr. Lee Shi Joon.

On April 30, the upcoming drama shared a enjoyable and distinctive sneak peek of Jung So Min in her main function. The newly launched images—her character Han Woo Joo’s “headshots”—seize Jung So Min’s transformation into the fiery and exquisite musical actress.

Half of the images are trendy, black-and-white headshots by which Han Woo Joo’s pure attraction shines by, whereas the opposite half are old-school pictures that convey the actress’s timeless magnificence.

The producers of “Repair You” commented, “Woo Joo flawlessly pulled off each units of headshots,” earlier than including, “We ask that you simply present a whole lot of curiosity in what sort of sudden incidents will transpire within the lifetime of Woo Joo, who appeared like she was destined for nothing however success.”

“Repair You” premieres on Might 6 at 10 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at the most recent teaser for the drama under!

