Jung So Min Joins Jo Byeong Gyu In Talks For New Historical Drama

Jung So Min could also be showing in a brand new drama!

On January 27, Korean information outlet Sports activities Chosun reported that in response to an trade insider, the actress might be taking part in the feminine lead in “Story of the Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi” (literal title).

In response to the report, her company Blossom Leisure commented, “She obtained a proposal to star within the drama and is reviewing it. Nothing has been confirmed but.”

“Story of the Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi” will revolve round secret royal inspectors whose job is to go undercover and expose corruption. It’ll particularly give attention to the journey of a lazy secret royal inspector and a fiery lady who has a contemporary mind-set as they be a part of arms to analyze the reality.

Jo Byeong Gyu is at the moment in talks to play the male lead Ra Yi Eon (Ryan). He’s the youngest secret royal inspector who acquired first place within the state exams. He’s a dashing man with languid eyes, however the issue is that he doesn’t have any future targets.

Jung So Min has been supplied the function of Kim Jo Yi, a passionate lady who’s forward of her instances. She is a realist who believes that individuals can get divorced. She lives in an period when girls can’t even be a part of the household registry, however she desires of getting divorced and having a contemporary begin in life.

“Story of the Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi” will start filming as quickly because the casting is full and can air later this 12 months.

