Jung So Min Reveals What She Found “Scary” About Kang Ha Neul When They Starred Together In “Twenty”

Jung So Min has shared why her “Twenty” co-star Kang Ha Neul made a very sturdy impression on her again within the day!

On July 10, Jung So Min appeared as a visitor on the SBS Energy FM radio present “Kim Younger Chul’s PowerFM,” the place she chatted about her current drama “Repair You.”

The actress spoke fondly of the drama and her character in it, remarking, “I haven’t gotten over the drama but, so I’m nonetheless slowly making my approach out of its world. I’m working laborious to maneuver on. I can typically take as much as a number of months to [fully get over an acting project]. I feel it’s comparatively simpler for me to maneuver on when the character is comparable [to my real-life personality].”

Jung So Min additionally talked about her 2015 movie “Twenty” and the friendships she shaped together with her co-stars. “I appeared within the film along with Kim Woo Bin, Kang Ha Neul, and 2PM’s Junho,” she mentioned. “We’re all the identical age. I made nice associates [during filming], and I additionally turned good associates with the director. It was a number of enjoyable having so many associates on set who have been the identical age as me.”

She went on to recall that she had been awed by co-star Kang Ha Neul, explaining, “Again then, Kang Ha Neul gave me the impression that ‘it is a scary particular person.’ As a result of he was so strict by way of self-discipline and self-management. I used to be actually impressed by him.”

