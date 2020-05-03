Jung So Min, Shin Ha Kyun, And More Are Ready To Heal Themselves + Viewers In Upcoming Drama “Repair You”

KBS’s upcoming “therapeutic” drama “Repair You” has launched new stills!

Starring Shin Ha Kyun, Jung So Min, Tae In Ho, and Park Ye Jin, “Repair You” will inform the story of psychiatrists who imagine in “therapeutic,” relatively than “curing,” their sufferers. The drama goals to make clear frequent psychological well being considerations reminiscent of anxiousness, melancholy, panic dysfunction, trauma, schizophrenia, alcoholism, and extra, with out judgment. With numerous affected person and physician pairings, “Repair You” can even showcase how anybody can have psychological well being considerations and obtain assist from a psychiatrist.

Shin Ha Kyun, Tae In Ho, and Park Ye Jin will play psychiatrists Lee Shi Joon, In Dong Hyuk, and Ji Younger Gained respectively.

The three characters develop an surprising relationship with musical actress Han Woo Joo (performed by Jung So Min), who meets them as a affected person.

The producers of “Repair You” commented, “By way of tales about folks’s on a regular basis lives, we hope to depict the journey of therapeutic for many who want a prescription for his or her soul. We hope this drama turns into a supply of power for many individuals dwelling in our time.”

“Repair You” premieres on Might 6 at 10 p.m. KST and might be accessible with English subtitles on Viki!

Whilst you wait, take a look at the newest teaser for the drama beneath:

