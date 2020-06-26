Jung So Min, Shin Ha Kyun, And More Plan An Unexpected Surprise Project In “Repair You”

KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Repair You” is nearing its finish!

The Wednesday-Thursday drama is in regards to the fateful relationship between psychiatrist Lee Shi Joon (Shin Ha Kyun) and musical actress Han Woo Joo (Jung So Min).

Spoiler

The earlier episodes depicted In Dong Hyuk (Tae In Ho) being swept up in a drug dependancy case, which was resolved to be attributable to nutritional vitamins, and the incident strengthened his relationship with Lee Shi Joon as a buddy. In order to assist one other affected person, Lee Shi Joon additionally regarded for colonel lieutenant Track Min Soo (Ryu Shi Gained) who, upon Lee Shi Joon’s request, went to a mom who had misplaced her son to ship heat phrases of consolation.

Moreover, the director of the hospital Jo In Hye (Jo Kyung Sook) was conflicted about who to nominate as the top of the brand new Psychiatry Heart. Though Jo In Hye had supplied the place to Park Dae Ha (Jung Hae Kyun), he had urged another person for the place.

New stills reveal Lee Shi Joon and Oh Ki Tae (Park Soo Younger) trying nervous as they await the appointment resolution. Viewers are curious to see who will earn the title between Lee Shi Joon, who solely cares about sufferers, and Oh Ki Tae, who solely has the director place in thoughts.

More stills additionally shock viewers by revealing Oh Ki Tae sporting a hospital robe. Because it was beforehand revealed that Oh Ki Tae is liable to fainting from acute stress, this attracts curiosity about what has occurred to Oh Ki Tae and whether or not he’ll merely let go of the director place.

Moreover, one other set of stills depicts Eunkang Hospital’s medical doctors, nurses, and sufferers from the psychiatry ward gathered collectively on the theater remedy room. They’re lined up in neat formations, and Han Woo Joo seems on the entrance to steer the state of affairs, making viewers interested by what may have occurred.

The stills additionally function many acquainted faces corresponding to sufferers from earlier episodes. In addition to Cha Dong Il (Kim Dong Younger), who grew to become an actual cop after affected by delusional dysfunction, Baek So Bang Gwan (Oh Ryoong), who suffers from PTSD (post-traumatic stress dysfunction), additionally makes an look.

The manufacturing staff of “Repair You” shared, “In the final episode, an uncommon sight will unfold during which everybody together with Lee Shi Joon and Han Woo Joo gathers collectively in a single location. Please stick with us till the tip for the consolation and sincerity delivered from the individuals who stay tougher and persistently greater than anybody else on this loopy world.”

The finale of “Repair You” will air on June 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the newest episode beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)