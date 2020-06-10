Jung So Min Spotted Practicing For A Musical In “Repair You”

KBS 2TV’s “Repair You” launched new stills of Jung So Min!

“Repair You” is concerning the fateful relationship between psychiatrist Lee Shi Joon (Shin Ha Kyun) and musical actress Han Woo Joo (Jung So Min).

Because the winner of the rookie award at a musical award ceremony, Han Woo Joo was an up-and-coming musical actress. Nevertheless, on account of a person named Cha Dong Il (Kim Dong Younger) who has delusional dysfunction, Han Woo Joo was mistakenly arrested on reside broadcast, inflicting her to fail quite a few musical auditions afterwards.

Finally, Han Woo Joo was revealed to have intermittent explosive dysfunction and borderline character dysfunction. Having been deserted by her start mom and given up by her adoptive mom, Han Woo Joo has grown up with many scars, inflicting her to develop a relentless concern of being deserted and really extreme temper swings.

Lee Shi Joon, whose previous vital different had handed away after affected by the identical signs as Han Woo Joo, initially tried to distance himself from her, however they finally developed a “therapeutic relationship.” Nevertheless, Han Woo Joo continued to fluctuate between anxiousness and reduction. Not too long ago, she shocked Lee Shi Joon by saying that she can be stopping her therapy.

In the newly launched stills, Han Woo Joo is performing a sure dance motion in entrance of a bunch of individuals. Though she took a break as a musical actress whereas receiving drama remedy, Han Woo Joo could also be making her return to the stage following her halt in therapy.

Jung So Min has additionally acquired a lot reward for her detailed portrayal of her character’s big selection of feelings. Viewers are showering Jung So Min with assist after seeing her development by way of her function as Han Woo Joo.

The upcoming episode of “Repair You” airs on June 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

