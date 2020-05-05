Jung So Min Watches In Anger As Moment Of Dreams Quickly Turns Sour In “Repair You”

Upcoming KBS 2TV Wednesday-Thursday drama “Repair You” has shared new stills of Jung So Min dealing with one of many biggest difficulties of her life.

“Repair You” is about to inform the story of psychiatrists who consider in “therapeutic,” quite than “curing,” their sufferers. The drama goals to make clear widespread psychological well being considerations comparable to nervousness, despair, panic dysfunction, trauma, schizophrenia, alcoholism, and extra, with out judgment. With various affected person and physician pairings, “Repair You” may even showcase how anybody can have psychological well being considerations and obtain assist from a psychiatrist.

The brand new stills present Jung So Min as musical actress Han Woo Joo, profitable the Greatest Rookie Musical Actress award on the Korea Musical Awards. She is unable to carry again her feelings as 10 years of residing in obscurity appear to have lastly paid off as she is acknowledged for her skills. Nonetheless, that happiness is short-lived when an surprising scenario throws the second into chaos. Han Woo Joo doesn’t appear to know find out how to course of the whole lot, however her feelings shortly flip into rage as the best second in her life immediately turns into a nightmare.

There may be additionally a nonetheless exhibiting psychiatrist Lee Shi Joon (Shin Ha Kyun) trying shocked as he’s on the telephone with somebody. It stays to be seen what causes him to cease in his tracks and stand nonetheless together with his mouth agape.

The manufacturing workers of “Repair You” acknowledged, “Proper when Han Woo Joo is experiencing one thing she’d solely dreamed of as a musical actress, she faces the best disaster in her life. Please tune in to see what occurs to her, and the way she involves know Lee Shi Joon.”

“Repair You” is about to premiere on Could 6.

