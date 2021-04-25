Jung Woo, Oh Yeon Seo, AKMU’s Lee Suhyun, And More Take Part In Script Reading For Upcoming Rom-Com

The upcoming KakaoTV original drama “Crazy Person in the Area” (literal translation) revealed photos of the actors at its script reading!

The drama is about two people with their own painful stories who go through a complicated process of hurting and healing while falling in love with each other. Jung Woo will be playing No Hwi Oh, a detective in the violent crimes division who cannot control his anger. Oh Yeon Seo plays Lee Min Kyung, a woman who is caught up in her own delusions and compulsions and easily angers others. The drama will be directed by Lee Tae Gon, who’s helmed dramas such as the “Age of Youth” series and “War of Prosecutors.”

A refreshing drama will be born from the teamwork between the two unique actors Jung Woo and Oh Yeon Seo. At the script reading ahead of the filming, the actors were all full of passion and motivation. In addition to the lead actors Jung Woo and Oh Yeon Seo, who showed fun chemistry as their characters who constantly quarrel, the supporting actors also became one with their characters.

AKMU’s Lee Suhyun will be playing the professional part-timer Su Hyun, while Baek Ji Won, Lee Hye Eun, and Lee Yeon Doo will play In Ja, Sun Young, and Joo Ri, respectively, who are members of the apartment community’s women’s association. Jung Seung Gil will take on the role of Manager Kim.

The drama’s production team commented, “The passion and synergy between the actors was so marvelous that the laughter did not stop all throughout the table read. More than anything, you can look forward to the amazing comedic chemistry between Jung Woo and Oh Yeon Seo, who skillfully portray characters that are polar opposites.”

“Crazy Person in the Area” consists of 13 episodes that are each 30 minutes long. The episodes will be released on KakaoTV at 7 p.m. KST on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays starting May 24.

In the meantime, watch Jung Woo in the film “Best Friend“:

Watch Now

Also check out Oh Yeon Seo’s drama “Love With Flaws“:

Watch Now

Source (1)