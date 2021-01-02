Jung Woo Sung And Director Talk About Him Joining Cast Of “Delayed Justice”

Jung Woo Sung and Director Kwak Jung Hwan spoke concerning the actor taking on a lead function in “Delayed Justice.”

The SBS drama is about two males representing victims who’re falsely accused. Kwon Sang Woo performs Park Tae Yong, a public defender with solely a highschool diploma, and Bae Sung Woo has been enjoying the unsophisticated however gifted journalist Park Sam Soo who has a knack for writing. It was introduced in December that Bae Sung Woo was leaving the solid after being booked for a DUI (driving underneath the affect), and Jung Woo Sung is taking on because the character Park Sam Soo.

The primary images of Jung Woo Sung within the function have been shared earlier this week, displaying the actor fully remodeled into his character. It’s described that Jung Woo Sung has naturally grow to be immersed within the function, pulling off each the look and feelings of the journalist regardless of his quick time to organize. It’s mentioned that Jung Woo Sung will put his personal spin on the character of Park Sam Soo, who’s warmhearted and simply moved to tears, opposite to his harsh phrases and actions.

Following an enthusiastic response to the primary stills of Jung Woo Sung in character, two extra images have been revealed, and the actor and director have shared their ideas.

“I’m attempting to make it so that you simply really feel as little discomfort as doable whereas watching ‘Delayed Justice,’” shared Jung Woo Sung. “I’ll movie whereas doing my greatest in order that the drama can wrap up effectively.”

Director Kwak Jung Hwan mentioned, “Actor Jung Woo Sung is really a seasoned performer.” He continued, “He completely accomplished his preparations for the character Park Sam Soo in a brief time frame. Just like the veteran actor he’s, his teamwork along with his co-stars has been nice because the first filming and he’s naturally slot in.”

The director went on to explain how Jung Woo Sung had been as wonderful as anticipated. He continued, “I used to be stunned by how he’d put loads of thought and preparation into all the things from visible features to his method of talking and small expressions. The principle framework of the character Park Sam Soo is identical, however I believe you’ll additionally see one other charming high quality added by Jung Woo Sung’s personal fashion.” He additionally really helpful that viewers take note of Jung Woo Sung’s chemistry with actor Kwan Sang Woo.

Lastly, Director Kwak Jung Hwan mentioned, “I’m grateful to actor Jung Woo Sung for becoming a member of us with out hesitation in a troublesome state of affairs. We’re going to do our greatest to deliver the curler coaster within the pursuit of justice to an finish in a powerful method. I additionally categorical my honest due to our viewers who’ve waited.”

Jung Woo Sung will seem within the present beginning in episode 17.

