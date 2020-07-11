Jung Woo Sung And Yoo Yeon Seok Joke About Their Characters In “Metal Rain” Sequel + Talk About Impact Of COVID-19 On Film Industry

On the July 11 episode of KBS’s “I Love Films,” the solid of the “Metal Rain” sequel sat down to speak about their film.

“Metal Rain 2: Summit” (literal title) is the sequel to 2017’s “Metal Rain.” The 2 movies will not be straight linked and the returning actors have been solid in numerous roles. “Metal Rain 2” is a couple of disaster that unfolds when the three leaders of the Koreas-United States summit are kidnapped in a North Korean nuclear-powered submarine.

Jung Woo Sung performs the South Korean president, Yoo Yeon Seok performs the North Korean chairman, and Kwak Do Gained performs the director of the North Korean guards behind the kidnapping try. Scottish actor Angus Macfadyen performs the U.S. president.

The MC for “I Love Films” said, “I feel that those that watched the primary ‘Metal Rain’ will likely be curious as to how Jung Woo Sung might be within the sequel.” Jung Woo Sung quipped, “I’ve been reborn. I thought of whether or not the president might be as good-looking as me. It’s a film with plenty of handsome folks.”

Yoo Yeon Seok mentioned, “You’ll change into immersed within the film as quickly as you see Jung Woo Sung because the president.”

Jung Woo Sung joked, “Kang Dong Gained and Gong Yoo have performed North Koreans in films earlier than, however all of a sudden Kwak Do Gained has joined their ranks. Yoo Yeon Seok can also be a North Korean within the movie, however he’s the chairman.”

Yoo Yeon Seok mentioned, “I believed it was a typo when my identify was written subsequent to ‘North Korean chairman.’ I thought, ‘Not Kwak Do Gained however me?’ I requested once more they usually mentioned it was positively me.”

Jung Woo Sung mentioned, “He filmed this film earlier than he filmed the drama ‘Hospital Playlist.’ I feel that he was an ideal match for the position.”

On a extra severe observe, the actors talked in regards to the affect of COVID-19 on the film trade. Jung Woo Sung mentioned, “It’s a troublesome time. It’s a scenario during which we now have to be cautious about asking folks to return to the theater to look at our movie. But when we make films after which can’t present them, then all the trade will collapse.”

Yoo Yeon Seok added, “I hope that folks will be capable to watch the film comfortably with out feeling burdened.”

“Metal Rain 2” premieres in South Korea on July 29.

