Jung Woo Sung Confirmed To Star In BFF Lee Jung Jae’s Directorial Debut

It’s official: Jung Woo Sung might be becoming a member of his finest buddy Lee Jung Jae in his upcoming movie!

On August 21, it was confirmed that Jung Woo Sung can be starring within the new film “Hunt” (literal title), which is able to mark Lee Jung Jae’s directorial debut.

The upcoming motion film will inform the story of two ace Nationwide Intelligence Service (NIS) brokers who uncover a surprising fact whereas chasing down the individual in command of North Korean spies. In addition to directing the movie, Lee Jung Jae will star as agent Park Pyung Ho, whereas Jung Woo Sung will play the position of Park Pyung Ho’s colleague and rival Kim Jung Do.

The 2 longtime associates beforehand starred collectively within the 1999 movie “Metropolis of the Rising Solar,” making “Hunt” their first on-screen reunion in over 21 years.

“Hunt” is at present scheduled to start filming in 2021.

In the meantime, watch Jung Woo Sung in his film “The King” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)