Jung Woo Sung Gets Emotional As He Talks About The Message Of “Metal Rain” Sequel

On July 23, the forged and crew of “Metal Rain 2: Summit” (literal title) held a media preview forward of their movie’s premiere.

“Metal Rain 2: Summit” is the sequel to the movie “Metal Rain.” “Metal Rain 2” is a couple of disaster that unfolds proper earlier than a warfare when the three leaders of the Koreas-United States summit are kidnapped in a North Korean nuclear-powered submarine. The two movies usually are not immediately associated and the returning actors play totally different roles from the primary movie.

Jung Woo Sung performs the South Korean president, Yoo Yeon Seok performs the North Korean chairman, and Kwak Do Received performs the director of the North Korean guards who’re behind the kidnapping of the three leaders. Scottish actor Angus Macfadyen performs the U.S. president.

Director Yang Woo Seok mentioned, “North Korean relations and North Korean nuclear coverage stay critical points for South Koreans. The Chilly Struggle system that used to encompass us has damaged up, however we are actually caught within the battle between the US and China. I wished these movies to point out attainable simulations for what may occur in our state of affairs.”

Jung Woo Sung mentioned that he acquired choked up whereas watching the movie. “I felt a lot emotion that my thoughts went clean,” he mentioned. “I believe that our folks have suffered a lot misfortune. That’s what I felt whereas watching the movie. It made me want that our folks may quickly discover the highway to new hope and peace.”

Director Yang Woo Seok mentioned, “I believe that there are 4 future paths for the Korean peninsula. The first is warfare. The second is denuclearization via negotiations. The third is the collapse of the North Korean regime. The fourth is South Korea’s nuclear armament. I used to be serious about exhibiting these attainable eventualities via the ‘Metal Rain’ movies. Each ‘Metal Rain’ and ‘Metal Rain 2’ are about warfare and nuclear weapons, however I wished to point out that regardless of all that, we wanted to maneuver to a peaceable system.”

“Metal Rain 2: Summit” premieres in South Korea on July 29.

