Jung Woo Sung Steps Into The Shoes Of A Reporter In First Stills Of His New Role In “Delayed Justice”

SBS’s “Delayed Justice” has launched the primary stills of Jung Woo Sung, who has changed Bae Sung Woo within the lead function of Park Sam Soo.

“Delayed Justice” is about two males representing two victims who’re falsely accused. Kwon Sang Woo performs Park Tae Yong, a public defender with solely a highschool diploma, and Bae Sung Woo beforehand performed the unsophisticated however proficient journalist Park Sam Soo.

Bae Sung Woo was just lately booked for DUI (driving beneath the license) and his license has been suspended. After the information broke, it was introduced that Bae Sung Woo would go away the drama and Jung Woo Sung would change him within the function of Park Sam Soo beginning in episode 17.

On December 29, the primary stills of Jung Woo Sung’s look within the drama have been revealed. Though he sports activities the character’s trademark messy hair and beard, informal garments, and warmhearted gaze, he provides a special environment to the character of Park Sam Soo.

The manufacturing workers acknowledged, “Regardless of the brief time he was given to arrange, Jung Woo Sung fully immersed himself within the character from the very begin of filming. Viewers can look ahead to seeing Jung Woo Sung present a brand new aspect of himself as his character straddles the road between pitifulness and wiliness. Please additionally look ahead to his synergy with Kwon Sang Woo as the thrilling curler coaster within the pursuit of justice races towards the tip.”

“Delayed Justice” will resume airing with episode 13 on January 1 at 10 p.m. KST. Jung Woo Sung’s look will start in episode 17.

Watch “Delayed Justice”:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)