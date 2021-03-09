Jung Yong Hwa And Jang Nara Share Why They Were Drawn To Their New Drama + Get Into Character At Script Reading

The upcoming KBS drama “Daebak Actual Property” (literal title) shared a take a look at its script studying, that includes an interview with stars Jang Nara and CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa!

This system is a Wednesday-Thursday drama about an actual property agent and a con man who crew as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from properties the place folks have died. It’s penned by Ha Soo Jin, Lee Younger Hwa, and Jung Yeon Website positioning, and directed by Park Jin Suk (“Faculty 2017,” “Bare Fireman,” “The Story of the Bookworm”).

Jang Nara takes the position of Hong Ji Ah, the boss of Daebak Actual Property and an exorcist. Along with her magnificence and her brains, she seems to be excellent on the surface, however she is a hot-tempered one that inherited her exorcism skills from her mom. Jang Nara completely remodeled into her character on the script studying, along with her chilly and charismatic manner of talking.

Jung Yong Hwa performs Oh In Bum, a con man who pretends to be an exorcist, taking benefit of people that consider in ghosts to earn cash although he doesn’t consider in ghosts himself. He additionally rapidly slipped into character by means of his clean efficiency as the nice and cozy and handsome con man.

In the course of the script studying, the 2 stars greeted everybody by promising to work arduous. Their fellow solid members additionally stood as much as share their greetings, with Kang Mal Geum enjoying workplace supervisor Ms. Joo, Kang Hong Seok enjoying common supervisor Mr. Heo, Ahn Kil Kang enjoying Do Hak Sung, and Heo Dong Received enjoying Kim Tae Jin.

Lastly, Director Park Jin Suk acknowledged, “I’ll attempt to make it a enjoyable set which you can really feel completely happy coming to.”

Speaking in regards to the script in an interview, Jang Nara shared, “I felt that it had one thing totally different. There was a unique feeling to it from scripts I’d seen earlier than.” On the various totally different charms of the present, Jung Yong Hwa shared, “There have been quite a lot of issues that I needed to do, all inside one drama.”

About why they needed to affix the solid, Jang Nara described that the drama accommodates tales, ache, and sorrow that folks can see in their very own lives, expertise themselves, and relate to. Jung Yong Hwa commented, “Additionally, greater than something, after I heard that Jang Nara was doing it, I assumed, ‘I undoubtedly must do it.’”

About their expertise on the first script studying, Jang Nara stated, “It’s my first time doing a fantasy work so I used to be actually nervous, however after we all learn it collectively, the issues that I didn’t perceive turned clear to me, in order that was nice.” Jung Yong Hwa shared, “The ambiance was so nice, and I needed to rapidly head to filming.”

The manufacturing crew acknowledged, “‘Daebak Actual Property’ will likely be an entertaining and touching drama in contrast to what has been seen earlier than, because it’s an on a regular basis exorcism drama with a brand new idea that appears on the human expertise by means of the lens of exorcism.”

They continued, “At the script studying, the solid deeply moved the manufacturing crew and workers with their passionate performances and the best way they fully immersed themselves into the script. Identical to its completely happy begin, it will likely be remembered as a superb drama.”

Watch the video from the script studying beneath!



“Daebak Actual Property” premieres on April 14.

Watch Jang Nara in “Oh My Child” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)