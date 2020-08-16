Jung Yong Hwa And Lee Joon Share Funny Stories From Their Trainee Days Together

On the August 15 episode of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something,” CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa, Lee Joon, Jeong Sewoon, and UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk appeared as friends on a “mates” particular.

Throughout the present, Lee Joon and Jung Yong Hwa shared that that they had been mates for 12 years. Lee Joon stated, “I used to be a trainee on the firm earlier than Yong Hwa. I heard that an ulzzang [someone whose photos become popular on the Internet for their good looks] from Busan was coming.”

Jung Yong Hwa continued, “Joon wasn’t coaching to turn out to be a singer on the time. He was coaching to turn out to be an actor. He was the primary individual I noticed once I got here to Seoul. I believed that he was the usual of a Seoul individual. Along with his type and lengthy hair, he regarded like somebody I had seen on TV. I believed Seoul folks have been so cool. We went to karaoke collectively and he had an odd pleasure in his vocal abilities. He requested if I may sing and I stated, ‘Oh, solely ok for karaoke.’ He abruptly requested me, ‘Are you able to sing ‘She’s Gone’ [a song known for its very high notes]?’ I stated that I’d by no means tried, and he chosen it instantly. He wished to be an actor, however it felt like he wished to win over somebody who was coaching to be a singer.”

Lee Joon and Jung Yong Hwa additionally shared how that they had come to half methods inside their company. Lee Joon stated, “There was some hassle with the corporate.” Jung Yong Hwa rebutted, “It wasn’t hassle. We have been within the fallacious.”

He defined, “I used to be 20 years outdated on the time and I wished to drink. We had grilled pork stomach and soju. However it turned out somebody from our company noticed us. The following day, we have been known as in to report on the company. I believe Lee Joon had a thoughts to go away the company on the time. He whispered to me, ‘Let’s depart.’ I protested, ‘I’m from Busan and I don’t have wherever to go.”

Jung Yong Hwa continued, “The director got here in and advised us to go away the corporate after which left the room once more. Joon whispered, ‘That is our probability. Let’s go.’ I used to be nonetheless not sure, so he stated, ‘Okay, I’ll go first. You may observe.’ He left in a cool manner. However I actually had nowhere to go. I couldn’t return to Busan. I sat there anxiously for about three minutes till the director got here again in. He stated, ‘So you actually wish to do that, huh?’ He stated, ‘You may observe exhausting beginning tomorrow.’”

Lee Joon stated in shock, “So it ended effectively?” Jung Yong Hwa stated, “Yeah, it ended effectively.” The forged requested if that had been the top and Lee Joon joked, “That was the final time I noticed him.” When requested if he had been mad that Jung Yong Hwa had not adopted, he stated, “No, we stored involved. Surprisingly, I used to be coaching to be an actor and he was coaching to be a singer, however I debuted first as a singer in MBLAQ and he debuted first as an actor. He known as me sooner or later and requested, ‘What are you doing?’”

Jung Yong Hwa stated, “The one time I heard him sing was ‘She’s Gone.’ However then he debuted as a dance singer.”

Requested why he had debuted as a singer, Lee Joon defined, “I had misplaced my path on the time. However then I used to be fortunate sufficient to fulfill Rain. I adopted a pal to an audition and Rain noticed me and stated, ‘You remind me of me.’ He requested me if I may sing, so I sang. He requested me if I may dance, and I danced. He stated that I reminded him of his youthful days. So I abruptly grew to become a singer. I known as Yong Hwa, who was struggling on the time, and stated, ‘Be a part of me in MBLAQ.’”

Jung Yong Hwa corrected, “He known as me and stated, ‘I’ve joined an company and Rain is in it. Do you wish to be a part of me right here?’ However he was searching for me. Of all of the folks I’ve met, he’s one of many folks I’m closest to.”

