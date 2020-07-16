Jung Yu Mi And Choi Woo Shik Spend A Cozy Summer Together In New Variety Show Poster

An official poster for Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik’s upcoming selection present “Summer Trip” has been revealed!

tvN’s “Summer Trip” is a “residence trip” actuality present about adults who take pleasure in an on a regular basis trip in an unfamiliar place so as to heal their drained minds and our bodies. These adults, who can come both alone or with associates, will seek for a brand new “on a regular basis life” distant from busy and chaotic metropolis life.

On July 15, tvN unveiled the brand new poster, which depicts Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik stress-free exterior a home by a comfy tent. The grins on the 2 actors’ faces preview a summer season of therapeutic and enjoyable.

Producing director Lee Jin Joo commented, “The chemistry between Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik was extraordinary, even from the primary filming. We plan to make viewers snort warmly by way of the duo’s pure charms. Please look ahead to it rather a lot.”

“Summer Trip” premieres on July 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try a teaser for the present right here!

