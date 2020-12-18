Jung Yu Mi And Han Suk Kyu In Talks For Drama By “Crash Landing On You” Director

Jung Yu Mi and Han Suk Kyu are contemplating roles in an upcoming JTBC drama!

On December 18, OSEN reported that Jung Yu Mi has been confirmed for the forged of the upcoming drama “Till the Morning Comes” (literal title). The present is a brand new challenge by Lee Jung Hyo, who directed the tvN drama “Crash Landing on You.”

OSEN studies that the drama tells the story of what occurs when in the future within the coronary heart of Seoul, a useless physique is present in a person’s suitcase. A former forensic pathologist for the Nationwide Forensic Service turns into the prime homicide suspect. Nonetheless, the case is baffling and a profiler is introduced in to assist the investigation by determining why a forensic pathologist would select to turn into a felony.

It’s reported that Jung Yu Mi’s character within the drama could be the profiler with eager remark expertise, whereas Han Suk Kyu could be taking the position of the forensic pathologist turned felony.

Later that day, Administration SOOP informed YTN Star, “Jung Yu Mi is positively contemplating performing in ‘Till the Morning Comes.’” Han Suk Kyu’s company additionally confirmed in November that he’s contemplating the position.

Jung Yu Mi not too long ago starred within the Netflix drama “The College Nurse Recordsdata” and has acquired a number of Greatest Actress awards this yr for her efficiency within the film “Kim Ji-young, Born 1982.” It’s additionally been confirmed that she has reunited with the forged of “Youn’s Kitchen” for a 3rd season.

Han Suk Kyu not too long ago starred within the movie “Forbidden Dream” and reprised the position of physician Kim Sa Bu in “Dr. Romantic 2.”

