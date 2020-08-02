Jung Yu Mi Shares How She Is Keeping Active These Days On “Summer time Trip”

On the July 31 episode of tvN’s “Summer time Trip,” Jung Yu Mi talked about her new hobbies and ready some wholesome meals for herself and Choi Woo Shik.

She started by making an uncommon dish – kimchi produced from Korean melons. She minimize the melons and combined them with pink pepper powder, plum extract, and vinegar for 15 minutes. She additionally soaked tot (brown sea vegetable, identified in Japanese as hijiki) in water in preparation for tot rice.

Choi Woo Shik’s activity for the day was to construct a shelter for the canine. After struggling for some time, he lastly obtained the construction’s legs inserted. When the legs fell over, he stated to himself, “Loosen up, calm down.” After two hours, he lastly succeeded, however stated disappointedly, “It leans an excessive amount of.”

Later, the 2 shared a meal of soybean paste, tot rice, and melon kimchi. Choi Woo Shik was stunned by the melon kimchi, however Jung Yu Mi stated, “I seemed it up and folks eat it lots in the course of the summer time.” Jung Yu Mi additionally tried her hand at making inexperienced onion kimchi and stated, “It might be good if it might ripenw whereas we’re in Seoul. It’s excellent to eat with ramyun when there’s nothing else to eat.”

Additionally on the episode, Jung Yu Mi headed to a Muay Thai gymnasium close to the holiday home. She stated, “I discovered slightly Muay Thai from Noh Jae Gil in Seoul. I discovered judo whereas getting ready for the drama ‘Dwell.’ I wish to preserve each my physique and thoughts wholesome, so I seemed up gyms within the space.” Choi Woo Shik joked, “Her excessive kicks are not any joke.” Jung Yu Mi quickly bonded with the gymnasium proprietor as a result of they had been each from the Busan space. Nevertheless, she was not capable of take classes due to the gymnasium proprietor’s restricted time.

