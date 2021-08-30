‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel In The Works At Disney (Unique)

Disney is able to cross down the river yet one more time.

With Jungle Cruise crossing the $100 million on the home field administrative center this previous weekend, the studio is pulling the cause on a sequel.

Stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to go back as wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, respectively, for the new journey with Michael Inexperienced, who co-wrote the hit, again on the keyboard.

Anticipated to additionally come again are director Jaume Collet-Serra and the movie’s generating staff of John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Scott Sheldon returns as government manufacturer.

Like a riverboat steadfastly making its means up the Amazon River, Cruise has chugged its technique to hit standing. It opened July 30 to greater than $35 million on the home field administrative center and greater than $30 million in Disney+ Premier Get admission to in its first 3 days, in keeping with the studio. Or even with the demanding situations created by way of emerging and new waves of the coronavirus pandemic, the film has remained a most sensible field administrative center draw, and its 5th weekend of liberate noticed a drop regionally of handiest 21 p.c. The home tally now stands at $100.1 million. International, the field administrative center cume is $187 million.

Audiences have given the film an A- Cinemascore, and it has garnered a 92 p.c rating on assessment aggregator website online Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, which was once in building for greater than 15 years earlier than in the end making its technique to the display screen, is in line with the preferred Disneyland appeal, the place it was once one of the crucial authentic rides when the theme park opened in 1955.

Inexperienced subsequent has Fox/Disney’s all-star adaptation of Agatha Christie thriller, Demise at the Nile, which is because of open in 2022. He’s repped by way of WME, 3 Arts Leisure and Felker Toczek

Collet-Serra is coming off of important images of Black Adam, the DC and New Line film that stars Johnson. He’s repped by way of LBI Control and Greenberg Glusker.