Jungle Cruise Skippers Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Telling Bad Jokes While Disneyland Is Closed

Disney Parks throughout the globe have needed to shut their gates as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, most lately with Disneyland and Walt Disney World extending their closures indefinitely as a result of authorities restrictions. Even so, it doesn’t appear like it is going to cease Jungle Cruise’s punny Skippers from enjoying for laughs – even when they need to make money working from home.
There are a ton of Skippers who work at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, often spending their days narrating the happenings of the traditional boat trip in Adventureland with sarcastic humor and pop joke-esque traces. It’s one of many extra quirky jobs on the theme parks that friends need to reside with out in the interim. However tons of them have come collectively to document their finest knee-slappers from the consolation of their quarantined environments, as you may see beneath:
So… that is the sort of the healthful content material all of us want in these troubling instances. Extra of this please. Together with some particularly artistic recreations of Disney rides by followers, tons of Skippers have come collectively on this video to deliver the Jungle Cruise magic residence to individuals. There’s some traditional jokes in right here that you simply’d anticipate on the trip like the entire “bottom of water” bit. However every Skipper does get free reign to make up their very own, and a few of these jokes are pure gold.
The at-home Disney solid members filmed themselves of their properties and round nature close to them to indicate off their Skipper abilities. Between Anaheim, Orlando and even workers from the Tokyo and Hong Kong parks, all of them got here to loosen up the day of the numerous followers who’re clearly saddened that the parks are closed for under the third time in historical past.
It’s an adjustment for solid members too, who’re with out work for the foreseeable future. Final week when Disney introduced it’d be extending park closures previous the preliminary two weeks, the corporate additionally talked about it might be paying workers by April 18. The coronavirus isn’t a scenario with an expiration date that may be at present decided, however in keeping with the parks’ lodge bookings, it might reopen on June 1.
2020 was set to be an particularly huge yr for Skippers since a film primarily based on the trip starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt was going to be launched over the summer season. Jungle Cruise‘s theatrical date has simply been moved a full yr to July 31, 2021, alongside shifts for Mulan, the MCU and far more. The action-packed journey flick that can deliver new life to the trip that has been working beginning at Disneyland the yr the park opened in 1955.
In different Disney information, the corporate is giving again by donating its unused meals to an area meals financial institution in Orange County, California. It’s going to additionally lengthen the usage of passes to those that at present maintain annual tickets to the parks.
