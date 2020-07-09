‘Jungle Prince of Delhi:’ Amazon to Develop NYT Story as Drama Series – Variety

Amazon has landed the rights to develop the 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist New York Instances story and podcast “The Jungle Prince of Delhi” as a drama sequence, Variety has discovered.

The story, written by Ellen Barry, delved into the historical past of the royal household of Oudh, deposed aristocrats dwelling in a ruined palace within the Indian capital claiming to be the heirs to a fallen kingdom.

Mira Nair is hooked up to direct the venture and also will govt produce. Stacey Snider, Jane Featherstone, and Kate Fenske of SISTER can even govt produce together with Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff of Krasnoff/Foster Leisure, Christina Lurie of Fourth and Twenty Eight Movies, and Barry and Caitlin Roper, head of scripted leisure for The New York Instances.

“Pulitzer Prize successful journalist Ellen Barry’s superbly written story of the Oudh household revealed deeper truths rooted within the violence and trauma of the partition of India,” mentioned Roper. “The transferring story, and the 3-part audio sequence for The Instances’s podcast, The Each day, had been the consequence of years of reporting and investigation throughout continents. Since its publication, The Instances has been trying to find the suitable companions to broaden the story’s attain and we’re thrilled to work with the incomparable Mira Nair, and to be producing ‘The Jungle Prince’ sequence with Amazon Studios alongside Krasnoff/Foster Leisure, SISTER, and Fourth and Twenty Eight Movies.”

Nair beforehand obtained a BAFTA, Academy Award, and Golden Globe nomination for finest overseas language movie for her work on her debut function “Salaam Bombay!” The movie gained the Caméra d’Or at Cannes. Her different notable works embrace “Mississippi Masala,” “Monsoon Wedding ceremony,” “Self-importance Truthful,” “The Namesake,” “The Reluctant Fundamentalist,” and “The Queen of Katwe.”

Nair is repped by ICM. The New York Instances was represented by Nameless Content material.