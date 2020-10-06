Junk BJP in Bihar, BJP State Vice President joins LJP

new Delhi: In the heated political battle of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Chirag Paswan’s party LJP has given the first blow to BJP. A Deputy Chairman of Bihar BJP State has joined the Lok Janshakti Party. This has happened when Chirag Paswan decided to part with the NDA in Bihar and field his candidates against the candidates of CM Nitish Kumar’s party JDU. Also Read – BJP’s strong message to Chirag Paswan, said- whoever accepts Nitish’s leadership will remain in NDA

In Delhi today, in the presence of Chirag Paswan, BJP Vice President Rajendra Singh joined the LJP.

Delhi: Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Rajendra Singh joins Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in presence of LJP Chief Chirag Paswan. pic.twitter.com/WT7onCcEU3
– ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Explain that the BJP is a major constituent of the NDA and has already declared Nitish Kumar the leader of the alliance in the state.

Let me tell you that Paswan also mentioned his “Bihar first, Bihari first” approach and said that his father would be proud that his son stands on the issue which he raised. Seeking support from the people for his party’s candidates in the three-phase election that starts on October 28. In fact, LJP on Sunday decided to field its candidate against JD (U) citing “ideological differences”.