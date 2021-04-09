Juno Films Secures Rights to ‘Seyran Ates: Intercourse, Revolution & Islam’

New York-based boutique distributor Juno Films has acquired North American rights to the intimate and compelling Norwegian documentary “Seyran Ates: Intercourse, Revolution and Islam,” that includes Turkish-German feminist lawyer and one of many first feminine imams in Europe. The deal was brokered by DR Gross sales forward of the movie’s world premiere on the San Francisco Intl. Movie Pageant, operating April 9-18.

The movie brings collectively in entrance and behind the digital camera two sturdy feminine activists combating for human rights, LGBTQ folks and gender equality inside Islam. Oslo-based Turkish/Norwegian helmer Nefise Özkal Lorentzen was nominated for the Historical past Makers Award in New York Metropolis for her movie “A Balloon for Allah,” and has been named one of many high 10 immigrant function fashions in Norway. The movie’s fundamental protagonist, Ates, founding father of the liberal and LGBTQ-friendly Ibn Ruschd-Goethe mosque in Berlin, has been championing for years sexual revolution inside Islam, a battle that has led to quite a few loss of life threats and two fatwas introduced out towards her.

The bio-documentary appears to be like at her private journey, from her humble beginnings as a Muslim woman in Turkey’s slums to her transformation as an awe-inspiring activist, devoted to carving out inclusive areas for ladies inside her personal faith.

“We’re honored to add this portrait of a feminine trailblazer who seeks to reform a standard faith with twenty first century Western mores,” stated Elizabeth Sheldon, co-founder of Juno Films. “Her quest to liberate Muslim ladies is important. We glance ahead to bringing this movie to North American audiences.”

Kim Christiansen, govt producer at DR Gross sales, who has labored with Özkal Lorentzen on all her documentary movies, stated about her: “She has by no means let me down and she or he simply retains getting higher and higher. This movie is a masterpiece on how we needs to be constructing bridges between our many worlds.”

“Seyran Ates: Intercourse, Revolution and Islam” was produced by Jørgen Lorentzen for Oslo-based Integral Movie, co-founded with the helmer, with help amongst others from Norwegian broadcaster NRK, the Norwegian Movie Institute, Fritt Ord, the Arts Council Norway: the Audio & Visible Fund, and Worldwide Documentary Affiliation.

Juno Films has a string of Scandinavian fiction and non-fiction biopics in its present slate: the Sundance-selected “The Most Stunning Boy within the World,” Doc NYC entry “Tiny Tim: King of a Day” and Finnish Oscar contender “Tove.”

Subsequent pageant stops shall be Denmark’s CPH:DOX (April 21-Could 12), the place the movie will compete within the Greatest Nordic: Dox program, and Canada’s Sizzling Docs (April 30-Could 9).