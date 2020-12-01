‘Juno’ Star Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of “Juno” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” has introduced he’s transgender.

Elliot, previously often known as Ellen Page, addressed his social media followers saying:

“Hello pals, I wish to share with you that I’m trans, my pronouns are he/they and my identify is Elliot. I really feel fortunate to be scripting this. To be right here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I really feel overwhelming gratitude for the unbelievable individuals who have supported me alongside this journey. I can’t start to precise how outstanding it feels to lastly love who I’m sufficient to pursue my genuine self. I’ve been endlessly impressed by so many within the trans neighborhood. Thanks in your braveness, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a extra inclusive and compassionate place. I’ll provide no matter assist I can and proceed to try for a extra loving and equal society,” he wrote.

“I really like that I’m trans. And I really like that I’m queer. And the extra I maintain myself shut and absolutely embrace who I’m, the extra I dream, the extra my coronary heart grows and the extra I thrive. To all of the trans individuals who take care of harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the specter of violence day by day: I see you, I really like you, and I’ll do the whole lot I can to vary this world for the higher,” Page continued.

Page makes use of each he/him and so they/them pronouns, and describes himself as transgender and non-binary, that means that his gender identification is neither man nor lady.

Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media, mentioned “Elliot Page has given us improbable characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ individuals. He will now be an inspiration to numerous trans and non-binary individuals. All transgender individuals deserve the possibility to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we’re. We have fun the outstanding Elliot Page at this time.”

Page broke out from his native Canada in 2005 with the revenge thriller “Laborious Sweet.” Two years later, he starred in Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody’s landmark indie “Juno,” for which Page acquired an Academy Award nomination amongst different accolades.

HIs notable roles embrace Kitty Pryde within the “X-Males” collection, Christopher Nolan’s “Inception,” “Whip It!” and Sony’s reboot of “Flatliners.” He has produced and starred in movies reminiscent of “Tallulah” and “Freeheld,” and final 12 months marked his directorial debut analyzing environmental racism confronted by individuals of shade and the First Nations communities of Canada.

Previous to transition, Page was some of the seen out homosexual actors in Hollywood. The Tuesday announcement additional enriches his legacy, and provides him to a small however rising variety of out trans creators and stars in Hollywood. This contains performers (Laverne Cox, Hint Lysette, Brian Michael Smith) and creators (The Wachowski Sisters, “Clear” creator Joey Soloway).

Final 12 months, Selection broke the information of the groundbreaking total content material manufacturing deal that Netflix signed with Janet Mock, a famous trans storyteller and director of exhibits like “Pose” and “Hollywood.”