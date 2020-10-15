Jupiter announcement meeting in J&K, Farooq said – Government of India give back the rights of the people of the state

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in J&K: In Jammu and Kashmir, the state’s political parties formalized a coalition to withdraw the status of the special state that was abolished last year. Various political parties have discussed this People’s Alliance ‘secret agreement’. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said, “We have given this alliance the name of the People’s Alliance Group Declaration”. Our fight is a constitutional battle, we want the Government of India to return the rights of the people of the state which they had before 5 August 2019. Also Read – Encounter in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces mobilize 2 terrorists

Leaders of other parties including the National Conference, PDP have participated in this meeting. These parties have come together to restore the status of the first of 5 August 2019.

We have named this alliance as People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the state the rights they held before 5th Aug 2019: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah called a meeting at his residence on Thursday to prepare a blueprint for future action on the ‘Declaration Declaration’ regarding the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also attended the meeting. The mufti was released on Tuesday after 14 months of custody.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah had said on Wednesday that my father and I met Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba and asked her well after her release. He had told that the PDP leader has accepted the invitation to attend the meeting of the signatories of the ‘Declaration Declaration’ on Thursday. Omar said, he has graciously accepted Farooq Sahib’s invitation to attend the meeting of the signatories of the Guptar declaration. “

The Gupkar Declaration is proposed after an all-party meeting held on August 4, 2019 at the National Conference President’s residence at Gupakar. It was said that the parties have decided unanimously that they will work together to preserve the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir.