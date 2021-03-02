Jupiter’s Legacy is “The Lord of the Rings for fans of superheroes.” What’s new in the Netflix project

Como part of the IGN Fan Fest 2021, Veteran comic book author Mark Millar has joined us to discuss his upcoming Netflix project, Jupiter’s Legacy. If you don’t have him in your sights yet, his description of the story can instantly catch your eye: “It’s The Lord of the Rings for fans of superheroes“, he tells us.

Jupiter’s Legacy was born as Millar’s plan of “create the greatest superhero story ever, something you’d have in 20 years of Marvel movies in one storyThe comic, published by Image, began in 2013 and consists of two main volumes, plus two other prequel volumes known as Jupiter’s Circle. The story centers on Sheldon Sampson, also known as The Utopian, played by Josh Duhamel in the Netflix series.

“It spans from the 1930s to the present“explains Duhamel.”I can play this young, ambitious, naive and vulnerable, who has just gone through a terrible tragedy with his family after seeing his father die in the worst possible way and who sets out on this journey where he literally loses his mind.“.

“Love United Statess, “adds Millar.”And in his dreams he begins to have these hallucinations coming from a strange island that tells him how he can fix the country. Basically you have to find a place that does not exist and gather a team of friends to accompany you. It is about a man obsessed with going back and fixing the country he loves“.

The structure of Jupiter’s Legacy spans more than 100 years. In the comics this is divided into two stories: one that takes place in a period setting after the Wall Street collapse and a second during the present day. These were published in two volumes counted in chronological order, but for the Netflix series, showrunner Steven S. DeKnight has altered the structure.

“DeKnight has merged the two books I made into one story“says Millar.”And what he did was include flashbacks and flashforwards using the Godfather 2 structure where you saw the life of the son and the life of the father at the same age in parallel, and what was happening to each of them. It gives you incredible weight.“

Much of that weight will come with The Utopian’s portrayal as a failed superhero.. “We go to 100 years later, where he is this superhero, this type of Superman who has failed“explains Millar.”It is a sad story, because the United States is plagued with problems as it was in 1929 and, in a way, with more complicated problems. You’re looking at your kids and you know that ultimately they won’t fix the world, either. He is a man full of optimism at the beginning and a man full of regret at the end of his life. And that’s the story, it’s about a superhero who looks back on his life and has failed.“

While the extensive nature of the 100-year history helps fuel that idea of ​​”The Lord of the Rings for fans of superheroes“Much of the program material will focus on personal relationships.

“In fact, he goes to therapy to find out how to deal with his own daughter.“says Duhamel about his character.”This is a guy who can fly, who can do just about anything. It is family dysfunction that I think makes it different from anything else that exists in this genre.“.

When it comes to family angles, Millar sums it up as “The Incredibles directed by Martin Scorsese“.

“What would it be like for Superman to try to have children?“Millar tells us.”That was the basic idea I had when I started scribbling. Superman has always been able to control everything, but when it comes to matters of the heart, it doesn’t matter if you can fly or have X-ray vision, that doesn’t make you a perfect parent.“

