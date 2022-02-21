Jurassic Global Dominion LEGO units formally introduced: we display you the entire photographs

Jurassic Global Dominion ha inspirado seven new LEGO units and one DUPLO setwith characters like Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Dr. Ian Malcolm as protagonists.

The LEGO Crew and Common Logo Building have unveiled a brand new batch of Jurassic Global Dominion units impressed by means of the approaching movie, which hits theaters subsequent June, and related LEGO units will arrive simply earlier than, on April 17LEGO.com, LEGO Retail outlets and primary shops around the globe.

Listed below are the pictures of the entire introduced units:

As you’ll see from the pictures within the gallery, the seven new LEGO units proceed to make bigger the variability of Jurassic Global units already to be had, giving enthusiasts the chance to immerse themselves in their very own prehistoric international. those bins area the most important collection of dinosaurs ever observed in block shapetogether with from a T-rex to a Pteranodon.

Jurassic Global Dominion, dirigida por Colin Trevorrow, will premiere on June 10, nearly two months after LEGO units hit shops. It sounds as if, the movie will serve to near the trilogies of Jurassic Park and Jurassic Global, with a tale that takes position 4 years after the occasions of The Fallen Kingdom, in a time when dinosaurs reside (and hunt) along animals. people in all places the arena.

However it’s going to no longer be the top of the franchise, clearly, and despite the fact that we have no idea what plans might be later, Common already plans the introduction of extra movies. And indisputably LEGO has many different units in thoughts as neatly.