Jurassic Park Tales, Working With Spielberg And More With David Koepp

June 16, 2020
2 Min Read
Jurassic Park (1994)
Author/director David Koepp joins us to debate his new horror movie You Ought to Have Left, and his wonderful credit equivalent to Jurassic Park and Spider-Man.

In one other superior bonus interview for this week, we’re joined by David Koepp, the author behind a few of our favourite movies like Jurassic Park, Spider-Man (2002), Mission: Not possible. David wrote and directed the upcoming Blumhouse horror movie You Ought to Have Left, starring Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried.

He shares some wonderful tales such because the origin of the well-known line “maintain on to your butts,” writing scenes on the fly when nature will get in the way in which, studying from Steven Spielberg, and a lot extra.

Keep tuned as we’ll deliver you a full episode ReelBlend later this week, which may also embrace one other fantastic visitor.

Make sure to subscribe to the present on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts, together with YouTube!

      Gabe studied Movie & Images at Webster College. He presently spends his free time trying like a idiot attempting to play Ice Hockey (a lately acquired passion), taking part in video video games, and watching each film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Dwayne, for those who’re studying this…he sends his love.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

