Jurassic Park Tales, Working With Spielberg And More With David Koepp

Author/director David Koepp joins us to debate his new horror movie You Ought to Have Left, and his wonderful credit equivalent to Jurassic Park and Spider-Man.
In one other superior bonus interview for this week, we’re joined by David Koepp, the author behind a few of our favourite movies like Jurassic Park, Spider-Man (2002), Mission: Not possible. David wrote and directed the upcoming Blumhouse horror movie You Ought to Have Left, starring Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried.
He shares some wonderful tales such because the origin of the well-known line “maintain on to your butts,” writing scenes on the fly when nature will get in the way in which, studying from Steven Spielberg, and a lot extra.
Keep tuned as we’ll deliver you a full episode ReelBlend later this week, which may also embrace one other fantastic visitor.
