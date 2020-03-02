Jurassic World 3: An Updated Cast List For Dominion

Laura Dern – Dr. Ellie Sattler

Laura Dern has been making the rounds in popular culture, each because the kick-ass Vice Admiral Holdo in Star Wars: The Final Jedi and because the tour de power of anger referred to as Renata Klein on HBO’s Huge Little Lies. However earlier than both of these gigs landed in her life, she helped save Jeff Goldblum from a Tyrannosaurus Rex in Jurassic Park as Dr. Ellie Sattler. This makes her very keen inclusion in Jurassic World 3’s forged not solely important, however an equally superb prospect as seeing her colleagues return for extra dinosaur motion. Whereas her expertise with paleobotany won’t be as helpful within the Californian wilds as they had been on Isla Sorna, Dr. Sattler absolutely has sufficient dino information to maintain herself, and her fellow survivors, alive within the area.