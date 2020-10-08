Jurassic World 3 “pauses” for a fortnight after on-set COVID-19 outbreak

The set of Jurassic World: Dominion in Pinewood Studios, close to Slough, has been shut down attributable to a variety of optimistic COVID-19 exams amongst a few of the manufacturing crew, though the director says it’s only a two-week hold-up.

Colin Trevorrow performed down the outbreak on the set of one of many earliest movies to renew manufacturing after the coronavirus lockdown lifted.

Trevorrow posted: “Woke as much as the information we had a few optimistic Coronavirus exams on Jurassic World: Dominion. All examined unfavourable shortly after, however attributable to our security protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Again quickly.”

Woke as much as the information we had a few optimistic Coronavirus exams on Jurassic World: Dominion. All examined unfavourable shortly after, however attributable to our security protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Again quickly. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

Selection reported that Common studios, which is producing the sixth and closing instalment within the Jurassic Park franchise, registered a small variety of optimistic exams.

“Late final night time, we have been knowledgeable that the Jurassic World: Dominion manufacturing skilled a small quantity of optimistic exams for COVID-19,” a Common spokesperson mentioned in a assertion. “Despite the fact that subsequent exams proved unfavourable this morning, attributable to our inflexible protocols and to make sure that the protection and well-being of our whole forged and crew is paramount always, those that initially examined optimistic are at present self-isolating, as are those that they’ve come into contact with. As a outcome filming has been quickly paused and can resume in accordance with established security pointers.”

Spirits remained excessive on the Jurassic World: Dominion set, nevertheless. Star Sam Neill took to Twitter to name it a “temporary pause in our Mega Most Monumental Milestone EPIC!”

Sure , roaring and raging and racing again very quickly after a temporary pause in our Mega Most Monumental Milestone EPIC! https://t.co/UD5eUpgWnB — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 7, 2020

On Tuesday Common reported that Jurassic World: Dominion has pushed again its launch date a entire yr. It should now display screen on tenth June 2022 after it was initially scheduled for summer season 2021.

Jurassic World: Dominion had simply began filming within the UK when the pandemic shut down your entire movie and TV business in March. It resumed filming in July with what Selection calls “intense — and costly — measures” to make sure the manufacturing may keep coronavirus-free, together with frequent testing and isolating the forged and crew in a resort.

Jurassic World: Dominion reportedly has three weeks of filming left to shoot.

