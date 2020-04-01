Jurassic World 3: What We Know So Far About Dominion

Who Is Starring In Jurassic World 3?

Here is what we all know in regards to the Jurassic World: Dominion forged of characters.

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady)

A Navy vet turned animal behaviorist, Owen Grady was an important a part of Jurassic World’s operations, as he skilled Blue and her Raptor Squad siblings for the park’s profit. Shedding all however a type of Raptors within the occasions of the earlier movie, Grady took to constructing himself a cabin and residing a quiet life. Then the occasions of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom occurred, and as soon as once more, Owen was thrown right into a nightmarish conflict of dinosaurs, as he helped monitor, and finally save, the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar. By the tip of the brand new movie, Owen is presumably reunited along with his ex-girlfriend, Claire Dearing, and on good phrases as soon as extra. Much more shocking is the truth that the 2 of them now have a toddler to observe after: Maisie Lockwood, the genetic clone of Benjamin Lockwood’s daughter.