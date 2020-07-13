Jurassic World 3: What We Know So Far About Dominion

Who Is Starring In Jurassic World 3?

This is what we all know concerning the Jurassic World: Dominion solid of characters.

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady)

A Navy vet turned animal behaviorist, Owen Grady was an important a part of Jurassic World’s operations, as he skilled Blue and her Raptor Squad siblings for the park’s profit. Dropping all however a type of Raptors within the occasions of the earlier movie, Grady took to constructing himself a cabin and dwelling a quiet life. Then the occasions of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom occurred, and as soon as once more, Owen was thrown right into a nightmarish conflict of dinosaurs, as he helped observe, and ultimately save, the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar. By the top of the brand new movie, Owen is presumably reunited together with his ex-girlfriend, Claire Dearing, and on good phrases as soon as extra. Much more shocking is the truth that the 2 of them now have a toddler to look at after: Maisie Lockwood, the genetic clone of Benjamin Lockwood’s daughter.