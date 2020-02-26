Jurassic World 3’s Title Has Been Revealed And It’s Awesome

Do not forget that on the finish of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, almost all the dinosaurs being held on the Lockwood property had been free of captivity by the younger Maisie Williams, who was revealed to be a clone of Benjamin Lockwood’s late daughter. Whereas this isn’t the primary time within the Jurassic Park franchise {that a} dinosaur has run unfastened inside america (see The Misplaced World: Jurassic Park), there’s no recapturing all of the dinosaurs and taking them elsewhere this time round, even when Isla Nublar was nonetheless round.