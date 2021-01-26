Jurassic World Dominion: Colin Trevorrow wrote the script with the cast

We still have more than a year to enjoy the closing of the trilogy of Jurassic World with the delivery entitled “Dominion“, but little by little we are getting more information about what characteristics it will have. So now we know that actors from various installments of the saga will appear in it, and all have helped Colin Trevorrow, director and co-writer of the film, to make the script.

And more than in the trajectory of events, he wanted to be advised on the relationship between the characters, especially now that there are actors like Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, who have not appeared for decades.

In Trevorrow’s words to The Hollywood Reporter:

“We wrote the dialogue between all of them and we found the way that all these actors, so closely linked to the group of characters, do not feel that their characters lose their essence.”

The last episode in the Jurassic World trilogy was shot in an atypical 18 long months with a pandemic in between. Jurassic World: Dominion will not only be the end of the “World” trilogy, but its director, Colin Trevorrow assures that it will culminate the entire saga.

Source: Comicbook