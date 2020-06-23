Jurassic World: Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Has Set His Next Film And It Sounds Epic

Depart a Remark
After taking over dinosaurs for the second time from the director’s chair in Jurassic World: Dominion, Colin Trevorrow isn’t taking a break or slowing down. In truth, he’s already acquired his subsequent movie set, and it sounds epic.
In response to Deadline, Colin Trevorrow might be teaming with Common Footage to make Atlantis, a film about a sophisticated civilization that lives on a misplaced continent within the Indian Ocean that has its personal superior expertise. The story is by Colin Trevorrow and Matt Chapman, and the script might be written by Dante Harper, who additionally wrote Alien: Covenant.
Colin Trevorrow initially considered the story again in 2018. Nonetheless, as a substitute of shifting ahead shortly with the script, he set it to the facet and allowed time for his artistic crew to do analysis and construct the fictional world.
In fact, proper now Colin Trevorrow is busy engaged on Jurassic World: Dominion and getting it over the end line. It sounds just like the script is a fairly epic learn, too. In response to Bryce Dallas Howard, she and her husband have been in a position to learn the script and mentioned it was “superior” and “exhilarating.”
Sadly for Jurassic World followers and the forged and crew engaged on the manufacturing, earlier this yr, filming within the threequel was shut down resulting from present occasions, not in contrast to many different Hollywood productions on the time.
Since then, everybody has been questioning when Colin Trevorrow and his crew will begin filming once more. Properly, based on latest studies, they’re scheduled to begin on the second week of July at Pinewood Studios. To get again to work, although, Common Footage is spending $5 million on security measures.
Jurassic World: Dominion is ready to launch on July 11, 2021, an iconic day for followers of the franchise as a result of it’s the identical date Jurassic Park launched in theaters in 1993. That mentioned, it won’t be a good suggestion to get too set on that date. With manufacturing delays, it’s unknown at this level if the discharge date might be pushed again.
Whereas Colin Trevorrow has change into an enormous identify now, with a number of initiatives within the works, he has a comparatively small catalog of films with him on the helm. He solely directed one characteristic earlier than taking over Jurassic World, which catapulted him into appreciable notoriety.
After Jurassic World, he took an enormous threat on the small movie The Ebook of Henry. That threat didn’t repay because it did poorly each critically and on the field workplace. Across the similar time, he additionally backed out of directing the third installment of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, which finally grew to become Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
But regardless of all that, he’s plowing ahead with Jurassic World: Dominion and his subsequent venture, Atlantis. Whereas particulars are sparse about Atlantis, we’ll let you recognize when extra information breaks concerning the venture.
