Jurassic World: Dominion Director Reveals Gorgeous Shooting Location

Given this twist, Jurassic World: Dominion will little question embrace a wide range of areas. The one seen above is a beautiful icy mountain in an unknown setting. That is in stark juxtaposition to the Jurassic Park franchise as an entire, because the motion of every film is usually set within the tropical local weather on Isla Nublar. It must be attention-grabbing to see how the dinosaurs adapt to completely different climate, and the way the corresponding human inhabitants is coping with this new menace.