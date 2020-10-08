Jurassic World: Dominion Halts Filming After Positive Coronavirus Test

“Jurassic World: Dominion” needed to briefly droop filming after folks on set examined optimistic for coronavirus, director Colin Trevorrow introduced.

“Woke as much as the information we had just a few optimistic Coronavirus exams on ‘Jurassic World: Dominion.’ All examined damaging shortly after, however attributable to our security protocols we’re going to pause for 2 weeks. Again quickly,” Trevorrow mentioned.

Woke as much as the information we had just a few optimistic Coronavirus exams on Jurassic World: Dominion. All examined damaging shortly after, however attributable to our security protocols we’re going to pause for 2 weeks. Again quickly. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

“Late final evening, we have been knowledgeable that the ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ manufacturing skilled a small quantity of optimistic exams for COVID-19,” a spokesperson for Common mentioned in a press release. “Regardless that subsequent exams proved damaging this morning, attributable to our inflexible protocols and to make sure that the protection and well-being of our total solid and crew is paramount always, those that initially examined optimistic are at present self-isolating, as are those that they’ve come into contact with. In consequence filming has been briefly paused and can resume in accordance with established security pointers.”

The information comes a day after Common, the studio behind the blockbuster franchise, reported that “Jurassic World: Dominion” has pushed again its launch date. The upcoming installment will now debut on June 10, 2022 — a yr later than deliberate. The film was initially slated for summer time 2021.

“Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth entry within the 27-year-old sequence, had simply began rolling cameras within the U.Ok. when coronavirus began to unfold throughout Europe in March. After a months-long shutdown, it was one of many first high-profile films to renew filming. The studio carried out intense — and costly — measures to make sure the manufacturing may keep coronavirus-free, together with frequent testing and isolating the solid and crew in a resort. “Dominion” has about three extra weeks of fabric to shoot.

The “Jurassic” property is just not the primary that was compelled to pause manufacturing after restarting amid the worldwide well being disaster. Days after “The Batman” commenced filming, the Warner Bros. comedian e-book adaptation needed to briefly shut down once more as a result of the Caped Crusader himself, Robert Pattinson, examined optimistic for coronavirus.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are reprising their roles in “Jurassic World: Dominion.” The ensemble solid additionally consists of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and BD Wong. Trevorrow is returning behind the digicam after beforehand directing 2015’s “Jurassic World.” He additionally co-wrote the script for the 2018 sequel “Fallen Kingdom.”

“Jurassic” installments are repeatedly among the many highest-grossing films of the yr on the field workplace. Collectively, the 5 “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” movies have collected greater than $5 billion globally. “Jurassic World” and its sequel “Fallen Kingdom” every grossed over $1 billion.