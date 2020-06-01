Jurassic World: Dominion Producer Explains Why The Franchise Will Continue After The Sequel Arrives

Within the early days of the Jurassic Park mythos, the dinosaurs have been largely contained on the island. That’s at all times been the attract of the tales, with the ability to journey to a land earlier than time started. However after the occasions of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the dinosaurs are actually amongst us and the misplaced world has come residence. It appears to be like like Frank Marshall and the Jurassic World filmmakers are leaning in to that idea, probably making extra tales primarily based round what that may appear to be.