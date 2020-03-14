Jurassic World: Dominion Shuts Down Filming, Here’s How Much Money These Breaks Are Costing

If Jurassic Park‘s John “Spared No Expense” Hammond taught us something, it is that cash is not extra vital than lives. (But in addition, put money into the GOOD ice cream.) Jurassic World: Dominion, the third film within the Jurassic World franchise, simply began filming however the worldwide coronavirus pandemic is already placing manufacturing on hiatus for not less than a few weeks. The film joins many others on the market in urgent pause for security, at the price of some huge cash.